Janhvi Kapoor as IAF officer Gunjan Saxena in KJo’s production

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, will soon be seen in another KJo’s production on the life of brave IAF officer Gunjan Saxena.

While this not the first time Janhvi will be working with Dharma Productions, it is rumoured that she is going to start the preparation for how to fly a helicopter.

Meanwhile, South star Dulquer Salmaan has been signed to play the main lead role in the film. Dulquer was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan.

The story will be focussed on Janhvi’s character and Dulquer will play her love interest in the biopic.

Janhvi has also bagged the drama movie, ‘Takht’ in which she will be seen along with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.