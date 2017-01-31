Janata Maidan and Exhibition Ground to be revamped

Bhubaneswar: As part of its plan to upgrade infrastructure at the two places including Janata Maidan and Exhibition Ground here in the city, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to provide them with parking facilities and fire safety measures.

The proposal has been made keeping in view all the mega events are hoisted basically in these two grounds. Janata Maidan on Nandankanan Road near XIMB Square hosts mega events such as the Make In Odisha Conclave and the annual Toshali Craft Fair, while Exhibition Ground is home to Bhubaneswar Book Fair, Sisir Saras and more.

The BDA has planned to develop a multi-level car facility which will accommodate about 300 cars. The move would also facilitate creating more free space around the ground.

At present, exhibition ground located near Ram Mandir does not have space for parking. During events been taking place in the ground, the authorities use the on-street parking system leading to traffic jams.

BDA Vice-Chairman Krishan Kumar has said that Janata Maidan and Exhibition Ground being two major places in the city where many events are held, they have decided to provide good facilities for visitors at these places.

Apart from parking lots, the development authority has also decided to install fire hydrants at the two grounds as a safety measure.