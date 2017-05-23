‘Jan ki Baat’ to mark 3rd anniversary of Modi Government

New Delhi: The BJP is putting in place a mechanism to hear ‘Jan Ki Baat’ (voice of the people) to mark its 3rd anniversary in power. After around 30 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ on radio, the party will now seek feedback on government schemes and policies at the Making of Developed India or MODI Fest to be held across the country from May 26 to June 16.

“There will be a special arrangement for ‘Jan ki Baat’ at every Modi fest so as people can send their message directly to the PM,” Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani said.

“The apps of Modi government schemes will be available for download at the fest,” Irani said.

The government claims more than 25 crore people have been brought under the banking system through Jan Dhan Yojana. Apart from Modi fest, government has also planned a Sabka Saath sabka Vikas Conference of the beneficiaries of the Modi government schemes.

During the festival of democracy, all chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will travel to the regions where the party is not in power.