Jammu varsity professor calls Bhagat Singh a terrorist

Srinagar:In an offending move, a professor Jammu varsity made a derogatory remark against India’s highly-revered freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He allegedly called him a terrorist.

Professor Mohammad Tajuddin, during a lecture in the class, said Bhagat Singh was not a hero. He was more regarded as a terrorist, he added.He said the concept of terrorism was also there during our freedom struggle.

Tajuddin said people made a hero out of Bhagat Singh, but he was also regarded as a terrorist.

The professor has defended his statement and was unapologetic for his brazen statement.

He said he considers Bhagat Singh a revolutionary. He is one of the people who sacrificed their lives for the country.The professor said someone took a 25-second video from his lecture and the word ‘terrorist’ was highlighted.

It wasn’t what I meant, he said and added that he is sorry if had hurt anyone.