Jammu & Kashmir: ITBP jawan killed,24 injured as bus plunges into gorge

Jammu: An ITBP jawan was killed and 24 injured after a bus plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday morning, officials said.

Reports said a bus carrying security personnel rolled down into the gorge at Khooni Nallah. Authorities said the casualties might go up as rescue operations continues.

The bus was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar.

Officials said a chopper has been pressed into service to evacuate those who are injured. The injured are being treated at the Ramban district hospital.

There were reportedly 35 persons travelling in the bus at the time of the accident, reports said.