Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces tightened ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

Srinagar: Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit today to inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu.

During his visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will also attend the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the 330mw Kishanganga Hydropower project to the nation, at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed in huge numbers across the state, especially in twin cities Jammu and Srinagar, while in some places, Army is also conducting foot patrols to prevent the militants from carrying out any attacks during the high profile visit.

The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and CRPF, with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking. The security setup includes elaborate deployments, area domination, checkpoints and alertness.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the state comes two days after the Centre asked the security forces to halt their operations during Ramadan following Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s call for a ceasefire.