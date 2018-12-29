Jammu and Kashmir: 11 hurt in clashes between civilians, security forces

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Jammu and Kashmir
9

Srinagar: Clashes occurred between civilians and security forces near Pulwama gunfight site leaving  11 people injured.

Civilian protesters and security forces clashed soon after the encounter in which four ultras were killed.

Related Posts

Rahul Gandhi calls on Bhutan PM

Cong using loan waiver ‘lollipop’ to cheat farmers: PM

Pilots to be summoned over possible mid air collision of…

Reports said stone pelting youth attacked the security forces near the gunfight site in Hajin Payeen village on Saturday.

Official sources said security forces used tear smoke and pellets to disperse the irate mob.

Police have advised civilians not to visit the site as unexplored explosive materials are strewn in the area.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.