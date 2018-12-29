Jammu and Kashmir: 11 hurt in clashes between civilians, security forces

Srinagar: Clashes occurred between civilians and security forces near Pulwama gunfight site leaving 11 people injured.

Civilian protesters and security forces clashed soon after the encounter in which four ultras were killed.

Reports said stone pelting youth attacked the security forces near the gunfight site in Hajin Payeen village on Saturday.

Official sources said security forces used tear smoke and pellets to disperse the irate mob.

Police have advised civilians not to visit the site as unexplored explosive materials are strewn in the area.