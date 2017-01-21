Jallikattu returns as Tamil Nadu Governor approves Ordinance

Chennai: After a long year ban, Jallikattu will finally be held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday has approved an executive order or ordinance by the state government, which will allow the bull taming sport to be held in Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Governor Vidyasagar Rao gives his concurrence for the emergency Ordinance to hold Jallikattu.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 am on Sunday. Likewise, all Tamil Nadu ministers would inaugurate Jallikattu in their districts on Sunday.

Supreme Court ruling of 2014 on the plea of animal right activists banned the bull taming traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu. As a review petition is being heard by the Supreme Court, protests erupted in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, CM O Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking Centre’s help in dealing with the popular protest in the state against the Supreme Court order.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu and held as part of Pongal celebrations. The supporters of Jallikattu say that this event is part of the Tamil Nadu culture for over 2,500 years.