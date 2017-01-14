Jallikattu ban: Police lathicharge in Madurai

Chennai: At least 30 people have been detained on Saturday in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district for allegedly trying to defy a ban on the controversial bull taming sport played during Pongal festival.

As per sources, the police first lathicharged protestors who have been agitating against the ban in the Madurai’s Avaniapuram area.

Heavy police force was deployed on Friday in Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur, famous locations for jallikattu in Madurai District, as various organisations vowed to violate the ban and organise the sport.

Notably, The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to allow the controversial sport Jallikattu played during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu every year.

The apex court turned down the plea seeking its intervention to pass judgement on Jalikattu before Saturday, says “unfair to ask bench to pass order”.