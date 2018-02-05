Headlines

Jajpur RTO killed being run over by truck, murder suspected

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) was killed after being run over by a truck at Oupada on NH-220 in Jajpur district on Sunday night.

According to reports, at around 12.10 am on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, MVI Manoj Behera who was serving as the Jajpur RTO was checking a chips laden truck (OD-01-K-5577) at Oupada when another speeding truck (OD-04-J-9475) hit the standing truck from behind following which the truck ran over Behera who was checking the freight documents standing in front of the truck.

Locals came to his rescue but Behera died on the spot. Sources said that the incident seems to be a road mishap but discussions are doing rounds that it was a pre-planned murder.

On being informed, Jajpur SP along with Panikoili and Korei police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the incident.

The deceased MVI hails from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.

