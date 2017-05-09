Latest News Update

Jaipur youth to develop fighter choppers for US Army, get Rs 1.2 crore as pay package

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Monark Sharma

Jaipur: Monark Sharma, a young boy from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, has been appointed as a scientist in the AH-64E combat fighter helicopter unit of the US army, as per sources.

Monark Sharma, who hails from Jaipur, will be getting a pay package of Rs 1.20 crore per year, sources said.

Headquartered in Fort Hood, Texas, Sharma has been assigned to design, inspect, manufacture and maintain the fighter planes inducted in the US Army this year.

Starting his career as a junior research scientist at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the mass communication department in 2013, Sharma joined the US army in May 2016. He has also earned two prestigious awards– Army Service Medal and Safety Excellence Award both in 2016.

