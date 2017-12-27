Headlines

Jai Ram Thakur sworn in as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur, who won from Seraj constituency in recently concluded Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended his swearing-in-ceremony among others. As many as 13 chief ministers from different states attended the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ridge Road in Shimla, which is usually thronged by tourists.

Other MLAs to take oath as ministers in Thakur government were Kishan Kapoor, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Ram Lal Markandey, Vipin Singh Parmar and Virendra Kanwar, Govind Thakur Singh, Vikram Singh, Mahendra Singh Thakur. Sarveen Choudhary is the first female face in the Cabinet.

Before swearing in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur told mediapersons that his government would try to meet all expectations of people who voted BJP to power in the state.

“Security was beefed up in and around the Ridge Ground area since Wednesday morning, with nearly 1,000 security men deployed in the area. Intelligence men in plain clothes, sharp shooters were also deployed at several locations. All entry points at interstate borders were under vigil, said Himachal Pradesh DGP Somesh Goyal.

In the recently concluded state polls, the BJP managed to win on 44 seats, gaining absolute majority to form government in the state. However, party’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal could not secure a win, sending the party leadership in a huddle to decide on the name of the new CM of the hilly state. Jai Ram Thakur and J P Nadda were the frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister, but the former was later picked by the BJP for the post.

