Jai Ram Thakur announced as new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Five-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur will be the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP said after the party lawmakers met today to pick their chief.

The meeting was attended by the party’s Central observers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar.

The swearing-in ceremony may take place on Monday where BJP President Amit Shah is likely to be present, according to sources.

Thakur won from Seraj constituency by defeating Chet Ram of the Congress. He was a cabinet minister in the BJP ministry in the hill state. He was Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. He was elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Mandi and had won his first election in the year of 1998.

The defeat of the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur has
opened up the race for the top post in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP won the recently held Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh ousting Congress from power by winning 44 of the 68 seats.

