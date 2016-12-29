Jagmohan repair work to start from Feb’17

Bhubaneswar: Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Suresh Mohapatra speaking to the media after a technical core committee meeting held here in the city during a press meet on Wednesday has said that the Jagamohan repair work of Puri Jagannath temple in the state will begin in the first week of February next year.

Mohapatra said that ASI has already approved the design of the portal steel frame and the repair works will be taken up by the Works Department. He also said that there every planning towards completion of the repair works before ‘Snana Purnima’ next year.

As per reports, 12mm steel plates would be procured for fabrication in the first phase. ASI would remove the stones from the floor in the first week of February once the fabrication works are over. The steel beams would be installed after the 2-2.5 ft deep foundation is concretized.

Mewanwhile, certain differences in opinion over the repair works between ASI and Works Department were discussed and sorted out in the meeting.