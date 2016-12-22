Jagmohan : Court asks PWD to repair under ASI supervision

Puri: The High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to carry out the repair works of the dilapidated Jagmohan of Puri Jagannath temple under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Hearing a case on the issue, the bench comprising Chief Justice Bineet Saran, Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi asked the government to ensure repair works through its Public Works Department. The bench instructed the Secretary of public works department to file a fresh affidavit on the time required to complete the renovation works.

The apex court had shown displeasure over ASI’s last report two days ago. Notably, the temple core committee had proposed a portal frame design for the 12th century ceiling to the ASI which was made by the Public Works Department.

In the affidavit filed today, the ASI Superintendant said that the DG had approved the design and works would begin according to that. The court would next hear on January 3.