Jagatsinghpur Police confers ‘antique’ status on out-of-service vehicles

Jagatsinghpur: In an attempt to preserve the age-old jeep as a memorabilia, Jagatsinghpur Police has conferred ‘antique’ status on vans that have been of service for many years and are now lying defunct, and placed one such vehicle atop the district reserve police building as a souvenir.

“The district police are now armed with new generation vehicles for patrolling. The old ones have been rendered useless”, Superintendent of Police Jai Narayan Pankaj said.

The jeep adorned atop the reserve police office is also drawing curious visitors, mostly children, he said.

“There were no takers for these defunct vehicles when he tried auctioning them. We thought it’s proper to preserve them as objects of antiquity,” he said.

Four vehicles were withdrawn from service as they had crossed the 15-year life span limit and covered over 2.40 lakh kilometre in line with the provisions of the Orissa Motor Vehicle Act.

Instead of dumping them in the junkyard, preserving the vehicles was definitely a better idea, said Reserve Police Inspector, Satyakanta Jena.

About Rs 30,000 was spent from the contingency fund to refurbish the vehicle and give it a new look before setting it up on top of the building, he said.