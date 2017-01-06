Jagannath temple: Repairs to complete by May 17

Cuttack: The repair work of the Jagamohan or sanctum sanctorum of Puri Jagannath temple shall be finished by May 17 by ASI as per a direction of Orissa High Court on Thursday. The direction came during a hearing on the delay of repair work of the temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sadangi directed Public Works Department to complete the repair by May 17. PWD building engineer Satya Ranjan Sethi personally appeared before the bench and filed an affidavit to complete the repair of Jagamohan four days before Snana Purnima on June 9. However, the bench has directed the department to complete the work by May 17.

The Orissa High Court has also expressed concern regarding the unhygienic conditions of the temple kitchen and the bench has directed Advocate general Suryaprasad Mishra to visit the premises and give a report on the same during the next hearing on February 6.