Jagannath Sena in Chennai for GI tag to ‘Jagannath Rasagola’

Puri: A team of Sri Jagannath Sena left for Chennai on Sunday with essential documents required to apply for the GI status of ‘Jagannath Rasagola’.

Sri Jagannath Sena convenor Priyadarsan Patnaik said, “Besides Rasagola, the team would also approach the GI authorities to give the tag for some other delicacies of the State.”

After West Bengal got the GI tag for the Banglar Rasogola last month, Odisha government had decided to apply for GI tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’.

Later, the state government decided to apply for GI tag to ‘Jagannath Rasagola’ instead of ‘Odishara Rasagola’.