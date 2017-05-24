State at Large

Jagamohan repair to be completed by June 2

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jagamohan

Puri: The ongoing repairs and renovation of Jagamohan in Jagannath temple here are expected to be completed before June 2, as per the schedule fixed earlier, said G C Mitra of the technical core committee of ASI.

The committee members visited the temple on Tuesday and took stock of the work ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to be held on June 25.

Mitra told media that 99 percent of works such as fixing capitol stone, reinforcing damaged pillars with steel beams, columns and vertical beams have been completed while grouting and other minor works would be completed soon.

On repairs of the roof of Jagamohan, Mitra said the work would be taken up during Rath Yatra when deities would remain absent for a fortnight.

The State Government had constituted a body of experts from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), engineers of Works Department and structural experts to monitor the repair and conservation of the temple.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.6K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.4K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.9K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
BSNL BSNL
1.7K
Business

BSNL offers unlimited data for 3 days to existing and new subscribers
Bhubaneswar railway station Bhubaneswar railway station
1.5K
Headlines

Swachh Rail Survey: Bhubaneswar railway station ranked as 13th cleanest station
To Top