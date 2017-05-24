Jagamohan repair to be completed by June 2

Puri: The ongoing repairs and renovation of Jagamohan in Jagannath temple here are expected to be completed before June 2, as per the schedule fixed earlier, said G C Mitra of the technical core committee of ASI.

The committee members visited the temple on Tuesday and took stock of the work ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to be held on June 25.

Mitra told media that 99 percent of works such as fixing capitol stone, reinforcing damaged pillars with steel beams, columns and vertical beams have been completed while grouting and other minor works would be completed soon.

On repairs of the roof of Jagamohan, Mitra said the work would be taken up during Rath Yatra when deities would remain absent for a fortnight.

The State Government had constituted a body of experts from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), engineers of Works Department and structural experts to monitor the repair and conservation of the temple.