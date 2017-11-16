Jagamohan repair: ASI files status report in OHC

Cuttack: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday filed an affidavit of its status report before the Orissa High Court in connection with the progress in repair work of Jagamohan of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

The ASI authorities mentioned in the report that the repair work of Beherana Dwara has started and it will take four months to complete.

While it will take 180 days to complete the repair work of Jaya-Bijaya Dwara, the maintenance of Garuda Stamba would take at least a month, stated ASI.

With reference to the previous direction of the court in response to a PIL filed in connection with Jagamohan repair case, the ASI authorities have filed the affidavit declaring the status of the repair works.

Apart from that, the division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Sarangi, has asked Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to submit affidavit declaring how it will give time for execution of these repair works while posting the next date for hearing to November 22.