Jaga taken off ventilator, Kalia recovering well: Pratap Jena

New Delhi: “A significant improvement has been seen in the health condition of Jaga. He is out of ventilator now and recovering at a fast pace. He will be brought out of ICU to ward within three days,” said Pratap Jena after meeting the twins at AIIMS.

As Kalia has a feeds problem, he is recovering slowly but has improved well, he added.

Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena today met Jaga-Kalia at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the first time after their operation here and inquired about their health condition.

Jena met the twins at ICU department of the hospital in the presence of Chief of Neurosciences Centre, AIIMS, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.