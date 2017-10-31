Jaga starts responding to his name, Kalia slowly improving: AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS, New Delhi officials on Monday informed that health condition of the separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia is stable and improving slowly.

In a press release, the authorities of the premier hospital stated that condition of Jaga and Kalia is stable but they are still kept in ICU for observation and the duo will stay in the ICU for 7-10 days or even more till their condition becomes completely stable.

The twins are slowly improving and their breathing is also good. They are checked by Neuroanaesthetists and Neurosurgeons. Pediatric Intensive Care specialists, Pediatric Cardiologists, Pediatric Neuro and Pediatric Nephrologists are also constantly monitoring their improvement,” the release read.

The release further stated that Jaga has started responding to his name and is on dialysis to support his kidney function.

Notably, the conjoined twins were separated after a marathon surgery that lasted around 11 hours at AIIMS on October 25. The cranial separation surgery was operated by a team of 20 surgeons including four Odia doctors and 10 Anesthesiologists led by AK Mahapatra and other paramedical staff.

Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena had earlier informed that Jaga was recovering faster than Kalia and had even started moving his hands.