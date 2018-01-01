Jaga-Kalia: Separated twins celebrate New Year Day at Delhi AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: Besides New Year’s Day, here is another reason to be happy as Odisha’s separated twins Jaga and Kalia today celebrated the arrival of 2018 with much gaiety at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Jaga and Kalia, who were joined to their heads, celebrated the day adorned with new dresses and caps with their parents, Prof Dr Ashok Mohapatra, who retired as HOD of Neurosurgery department today and other staff of the hospital.

A room was especially decorated with coloured balloons and papers for the celebration.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26.

A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.