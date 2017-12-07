Headlines

Jaga-kalia: Jaga to be discharged soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaga-Kalia

Bhubaneswar: Jaga, one of the separated Kandhamal conjoined twins, is recovering at a faster pace and may be discharged soon while his brother Kalia still needs some more time to improve.

Jaga is recovering at a good pace and might get discharged from AIIMS hospital in New Delhi in one-and-a-half-month, informed Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena yesterday.

“Jaga is recovering at faster pace and might be discharged soon while his brother needs some more time to improve. After Jaga gets discharged, treatment of Kalia will continue at AIIMS,” said the minister.

Both of them will return to Odisha together after complete recovery which will be a great day for us. The discharge procedure for Jaga has already begun, added Jena.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.7K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.6K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
4.1K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top