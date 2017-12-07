Jaga-kalia: Jaga to be discharged soon

Bhubaneswar: Jaga, one of the separated Kandhamal conjoined twins, is recovering at a faster pace and may be discharged soon while his brother Kalia still needs some more time to improve.

Jaga is recovering at a good pace and might get discharged from AIIMS hospital in New Delhi in one-and-a-half-month, informed Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena yesterday.

“Jaga is recovering at faster pace and might be discharged soon while his brother needs some more time to improve. After Jaga gets discharged, treatment of Kalia will continue at AIIMS,” said the minister.

Both of them will return to Odisha together after complete recovery which will be a great day for us. The discharge procedure for Jaga has already begun, added Jena.