After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Nayagarh: After successful completion of the cranial separation surgery of Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia, who are still making headlines and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, yet another instance of a mother giving birth to conjoined twins is doing rounds in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday.

Reportedly, conjoined twin girls were born to Kishor Kumar Dutta and Sumitra Dutta of Pancharidamanapur under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district. The female babies are joined to their stomach and chest who took birth last night in a private hospital in the district.

The duo was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later on they were further shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack as their health condition was not good. The mother and twins are said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar Dutta has urged the state government to support him financially for the treatment of his conjoined kids and wife.