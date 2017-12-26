Jadhav’s wife was compelled to remove mangal sutra, bangles and bindi in Pak: India

New Delhi: India said on Tuesday that it regretted the way Pakistan conducted the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, asserting that it violated the letter and spirit of understandings, and raised questions over the health and well being of the Indian national.

“From the feedback, we have received of the meeting, it appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions about his health and well being the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in its official release.

Under the pretext of security precautions, the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security, said the MEA.

There was a glass screen between Jadhav and his family during the entire meeting and they spoke through an intercom device.

The mother of Jadhav was prevented from talking in their mother tongue Marathi, although this was clearly the natural medium of communication and she was repeatedly interrupted while doing so, and eventually prevented from proceeding further in this regard, the ministry said.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. In May this year, the International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India’s appeal.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.