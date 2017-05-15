Jadhav faced ‘farcical’ trial, fear he may be executed soon: India tells ICJ

New Delhi: India on Monday sought an immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded Kulbushan Jadhav allegedly for espionage in Pakistan saying there was a fear that he may be executed even before the decision of the international court.

“Jadhav has not got the right to get proper legal assistance and the right to consular access. There is an immediate threat to him to be executed even before a decision is passed” by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Deepak Mittal, Indian official, told the court in his opening remarks

Mittal termed the military court trial of Jadhav as “farcical”.

Mittal told ICJ President Ronny Abraham, who presided over the proceedings, that India’s repeated requests to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav were denied.

“India learnt from press reports that the death sentence was awarded to Jadhav on the basis of an alleged confession. Pakistan has not yet provided the chargesheet, or any related documents on the case despite repeated requests,” Mittal told the court.