Headlines

Jadhav faced ‘farcical’ trial, fear he may be executed soon: India tells ICJ

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
India

New Delhi: India on Monday sought an immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded Kulbushan Jadhav allegedly for espionage in Pakistan saying there was a fear that he may be executed even before the decision of the international court.

“Jadhav has not got the right to get proper legal assistance and the right to consular access. There is an immediate threat to him to be executed even before a decision is passed” by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Deepak Mittal, Indian official, told the court in his opening remarks

Mittal termed the military court trial of Jadhav as “farcical”.

Mittal told ICJ President Ronny Abraham, who presided over the proceedings, that India’s repeated requests to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav were denied.

“India learnt from press reports that the death sentence was awarded to Jadhav on the basis of an alleged confession. Pakistan has not yet provided the chargesheet, or any related documents on the case despite repeated requests,” Mittal told the court.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
6.0K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.1K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.9K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.7K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.1K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
To Top