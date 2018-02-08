Jackpot for Chennai Police: 67 gangsters arrested from birthday party

Chennai: In a huge success for Chennai police, over 67 wanted gangsters were arrested form a spot where they have gathered to celebrate the birthday of a noted gangster.

The incident took place when the gangsters had come together to celebrate the birthday of one of their leaders, Choolaimedu Binnu. The party was organised by Binnu’s accomplice near Malayambakkam village at the outskirts of Chennai.

Acting on a tip off, police on Tuesday night caught some of the gangsters during a routine vehicle check who were on their way to the party.

Unaware of what was brewing in police’s mind, Binnu was cutting the cake using a sickle, symbolically sticking to his profession.

Meanwhile, the police were surrounding themselves near the location. After having spread themselves out in the entire area, the police successfully arrested the gangsters present at the location at gunpoint.

While Binnu and a few others managed to escape on motorbikes, the rest of those present were nabbed. Sixty motorbikes and six luxury cars, all carrying weapons, were seized from the location.