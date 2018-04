Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Militants have attacked an armed police guard post in the outskirts of Srinagar city and decamped with four weapons.

Police said the militant struck in Goripora city late on Wednesday. They escaped with four service rifles. A manhunt is on, the police said.

The militants, sources said confined all the four personals and took away their rifles including one Insas, One carbine and two SLRs.