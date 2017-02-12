Headlines

J & K encounter: Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed

Srinagar: At least two army personnel were martyred and four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. Three other soldiers have been injured sources said.

The encounter had started early this morning in Yaripora of Kulgam district after receiving specific inputs about presence of the militants in the village.

As per sources, four weapons were recovered from the spot and three other terrorists, believed to be injured during the gunfight, managed to escape from the spot and are hiding nearby.

Notably, On February 4, an encounter took place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, in which two terrorists were killed.  Two policemen had been injured in the exchange of fire, which started after security forces were tipped off about the presence of terrorists.

