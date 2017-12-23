Headlines

J-K: Army Major, 2 soldiers martyred in cross-border firing by Pakistan army

Srinagar: A major and two soldiers were martyred in cross-border firing by Pakistan Army at Keri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased belonged to 120 Infantry Brigade, according to sources. The injured soldier has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased personnel have been identified as–Major Prafulla.

At least a dozen people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in nearly 300 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border in 2017 so far. In 2016, there were 228 such incidents, as per reports.

