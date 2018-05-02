J Dey murder case: Chhota Rajan found guilty

New Delhi: A special court today found gangster Chhota Rajan guilty in murder case of journalist J Dey, who was gunned down in Mumbai in 2011. But scribe Jigna Vora and Paulsen Joseph were acquitted.

Those convicted include shooters Satish Kaliya, Anil Waghmode, Arun Fake and Mangesh Agavane.

The veteran crime journalist, 56 at the time, was shot dead in suburban Powai on June 11, 2011 while he was on his way home.

Journalist Vora, who is suspected of having passed on Dey’s information to the gangster, a separate charge sheet was filed against him for allegedly instigating Rajan against Dey owing to her own professional rivalry. Rajan was extradited to India in December 2015. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Central Jail, New Delhi.

The trial restarted after Rajan’s extradition. The CBI took over the case and a supplementary chargesheet was filed in 2016. The CBI said Dey was writing two books that not only showed Rajan in poor light, but also put arch rival Dawood Ibrahim on a higher pedestal. About 155 witnesses deposed, of which seven were declared hostile. Key witnesses were journalists to whom Rajan spoke after the murder.

The first charge sheet filed in the case in 2011 named Satish Kaliya, Abhijeet Shinde, Arun Dake, Sachin Gaikwad, Anil Waghmode, Nilesh Shendge, Mangesh Agawane, Vinod Asrani, Paulson Joseph and Deepak Sisodia (all arrested) as accused.