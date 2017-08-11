Ivanka Trump to visit India with US delegation for Global Entrepreneurship Summit

New Delhi: President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) slated for November, as per sources.

The move was announced on Thursday by the President, sources said.

“(Ivanka Trump) will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally,” he tweeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Ivanka Trump during his trip to the US in June.

Donald Trump said his daughter would use the conference, which will take place from November 28 to 30 in Hyderabad, as a way to promote women’s entrepreneurship around the world.

The three-day summit, which in the past has been hosted by the US State Department, aims to connect American entrepreneurs and investors to their international counterparts, according to sources.