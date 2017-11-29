Headlines

Ivanka Trump concludes India trip with visit to Golconda Fort

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ivanka Trump

Hyderabad: United States President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump on Wednesday concluded her three-day trip to India by visiting the historic Golconda Fort here.

On the second and last day of her visit to this city to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), she visited the fort located about 15 km from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the summit.

Ivanka, who was taken on a guided tour of the fort, and was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Navtej Sarna, and others.

US security agencies and the local police had made security arrangements. The fort was closed for tourists and police imposed restrictions on traffic in the surroundings.

The Telangana government is also hosting a dinner for the GES guests at the Golconda Fort on Wednesday. However, Ivanka will not attend that dinner as she would be flying back on Wednesday evening.

She was earlier expected to visit the Charminar, symbol of Hyderabad located in the old city. The plans, however, were dropped on security grounds, police sources said.

