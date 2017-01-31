Headlines

IUML leader E Ahmed suffers heart stroke during President’s address

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IUML

Bhubaneswar: Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahmed today suffered a heart stroke and collapsed in the Parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s speech.

The 78 year old former Minister of State for External Affairs Ministry during the UPA regime fell unconscious during the joint session of both the houses which was addressed by the President. He was immediately rushed for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

Doctor sources at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said Ahmed is under close observation in the ICU ward and is being constantly monitored.

Ahmed is a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.

