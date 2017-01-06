Itishree murder case: Dandasena moved to Gujarat for Narcotic test

Rayagada: Netranand Dandsena, the main accused of the murder case of the lady teacher, Itishree Pradhan of Rayagada has been moved to Gujarat for Narcotic analysis test.

A special team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Dandasena from Koraput jail to Gujarat on December 31 of last year.

Earlier, the CBI had already conducted polygraph test on Dandasena. But failing to get desired informations, the CBI has taken the decision of moving him to Gujarat.

Under tight security arrangements, Dandasena was moved to Gujarat.

Earlier, the lady teacher of Tikiri, was set ablaze after pouring kerosene on her in the school campus, where she was residing, on October 27, 2013. In this connection, Netrananda Dandasena had been awarded a life term for criminal conspiracy, abetment and murder under sections – 120B, 109 and 302 respectively.

As such, Dandasena was there at Koraput jail. Further, the apex court has assigned CBI probe into the matter.