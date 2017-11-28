ITI girl student found hanging in Keonjhar, suicide suspected

Keonjhar: In yet another case of suicide, a girl student of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Barbil in Keonjhar district ended her life on Tuesday, the second girl student suicide incident within 24 hours in Odisha.

According to reports, body of the girl was recovered under mysterious circumstances from her hostel room here.

The deceased has been identified as Sridevi Mahakud, was pursuing her third year (Electrical) course.

Though the exact reason behind Mahakud’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that she committed suicide.

Barbil police seized the body and sent for post-mortem launching an investigation into the incident.

Notably, another girl student had allegedly committed suicide earlier this morning in the hostel room of Bhubaneswar Unit 8 based DAV School of Business Management. The deceased was identified as Taniya Banerjee, a B.Com student of the institution and a resident of Talcher area.