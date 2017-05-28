ITER recruitment scam: Placement cell head on two-day remand

Bhubaneswar: The SDJM Court here, on Saturday allowed the Commissionerate of Police to take SOA University’s ITER College, Placement Cell Dean, Prof RK Hota on a two-day remand in connection with the fake recruitment drive.

However, the Twin City police had appealed the court for three-day remand; the court granted a remand of two days for Hota.

He was arrested on charges of alleged involvement in the fake placement on Friday. Following his arrest, Hota said there was no fault on the part of the institution and held the consultancy firm responsible for the forgery.

About 200 students of the college alleged that they got fake job letters for recruitment in many leading companies during the campus placement drive.