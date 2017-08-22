PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

ITER placement row: Students hold demo for non-fulfillment of demands

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ITER

Bhubaneswar: Several students of the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) here on Monday staged a demonstration alleging that the authorities have not fulfilled the promises they had made during the fake placement row to pacify the agitating students.

The students resorted to sloganeering in front of the main gate of the ITER.

It may be recalled that Vice-Chancellor Prof Amit Banerjee of the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University, under which the ITER functions, had assured the duped students to provide each of them Rs 20,000 as monthly stipend for a year and fresh jobs within three months.

Notably, as many as 50 students of the college had alleged that they got fake job letters for recruitment in many leading companies during the campus placement drive some months ago.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.7K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
2.9K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.8K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top