ITER placement row: Students hold demo for non-fulfillment of demands

Bhubaneswar: Several students of the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) here on Monday staged a demonstration alleging that the authorities have not fulfilled the promises they had made during the fake placement row to pacify the agitating students.

The students resorted to sloganeering in front of the main gate of the ITER.

It may be recalled that Vice-Chancellor Prof Amit Banerjee of the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University, under which the ITER functions, had assured the duped students to provide each of them Rs 20,000 as monthly stipend for a year and fresh jobs within three months.

Notably, as many as 50 students of the college had alleged that they got fake job letters for recruitment in many leading companies during the campus placement drive some months ago.