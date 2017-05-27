Twin City

ITER placement fiasco: Students lock main gate

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ITER

Bhubaneswar: Even after three days, the row over the fake placement fiasco in the ITER (Institute of Technical Education and Research) continued unabated on Friday with agitating students locking the main gate of the SOA University.

Though Higher Education Department Minister Ananta Das had earlier assured of action against the institute’s authorities, he on Friday passed the buck to the Technical Education Department. Later, Technical Education Minister Usha Devi said a probe is on and action would be taken against the culprits.

Earlier in the day, the students, who were on an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday called off the fast following an assurance from the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

The Commissionerate police also arrested ITER Dean (Placement) Rajkumar Hota for his alleged involvement in the fake placement issue.

Hota, however, said, “Students may allege anything, but I have been working with the college since the past 14 years, and you can ask anyone about my integrity. There is no fault on the parts of the college or university authorities, but it is a fraud from the consultancy’s side,” he claimed.

