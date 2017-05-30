ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police that took SOA University’s ITER College Placement Dean Rajkumar Hota on two-day remand, has induced some eruptive information regarding the fake placement racket in the ITER which has shaken the State.

During interrogation, Hota ascertained that a number of fake recruitment agencies have been operating in the state but the operatives are from other states.

The police have constituted three teams to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the scam and might also seek further remand of Hota to unearth more facts.

We will soon be successful in tracing the 25 persons involved in the racket for which three teams have been formed and the accused will be soon behind the bars, said a senior police official.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police YB Khurania had said, “The fake webpages of three companies Huawei, Mitsubishi Electric and Mecas were used during the placement drive. We are investigating the people who had organised and participated in the recruitment drive. This cannot be the act of one individual, and we are trying to find all those who were behind it.” The police have also got some photographs related to the placement drive, he added.