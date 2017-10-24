ITBP troops to learn Chinese, will get climate control technology in border areas

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said today the government is considering building 50 more ITBP posts along the India-China border, making troops learn how to speak basic Chinese (Mandarin) and using technology to ensure a round-the-year temperature of 20 degree Celsius in all its high-altitude bases.

Addressing jawans and officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during its 56th Raising Day celebrations here, Singh announced a slew of measures to bolster its capabilities.

These include construction of 25 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; special lightweight winter clothing for troops deployed above 9,000 feet and an enhanced fleet of snow scooters to patrol the high-altitude areas of the 3,488-km-long Sino-Indian frontier.

There are 176 border posts along the India-China border at present.

Keeping in mind the frequent face-offs between the Indian and Chinese troops, ITBP personnel are now learning Chinese during their basic training, he said.

Lauding the force, Singh asked ITBP officers to take responsibility for at least one family of personnel killed in the line of duty.

The ministry is also working to help jawans who have suffered 50 percent disability during operations through the Bharat Ke Veer benevolent fund, he said.