Italian couple spotted in Bonda Ghati, released after quizzing

Malkangiri: An Italian couple was spotted in Maoist-infested and restricted Bonda Ghati area of Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The district administration officials traced the Italian couple in Bonda Ghati and release them after questioning.

According to sources, an employee of IGNOU took the Italian couple to the restricted area.

Soon after the news broke, Khairaput block tehsildar reached the spot took them to the district headquarters.

During the questioning, the couple admitted that they have not taken permission from the home department to visit the area. Subsequently, they were released.

Notably, Maoists had torched a JCB machine engaged in road construction work in the area two days back.