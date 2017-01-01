Istanbul night club terror attack: 39 killed, many injured

Istanbul: In a tragic incident, at least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed and around 40 wounded in Turkey on Sunday when gunmen reportedly dressed as Santa stormed an elite night club where partygoers were celebrating the New Year.

One assailant shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub before opening fire at random inside, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said at the scene. Some reports suggested there were multiple attackers. Some witness clamied that the attackers were speaking Arabic.

The attack occurred shortly after midnight in the club where an estimated 600 people celebrated New Year’s Eve. Several shocked revelers were seen fleeing the scene after the attack and the music fell silent.

The nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul is one of the most elite spots in the city, and getting inside past the bouncers who seek out only the best dressed is notoriously hard.

Notably, Istanbul, Turkey`s most populous city, has seen several attacks this year, the latest on Dec. 10, when two bombs claimed by Kurdish militants exploded outside a soccer stadium, killing 44 people and wounding more than 150.