ISRO successfully tests largest Cryogenic engine

New Delhi: After creating headlines for launching 104 satellites with a single rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has successful tested the country’s largest cryogenic engine for a full 10 minutes.
The engine will power its mammoth Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III rocket capable of propelling a 4-ton class satellites into geo-synchronous orbit – the altitude where satellites revolve in sync with the Earth’s rotation.
India is all set to test the GSLV Mark III rocket which is almost 50 meters high and weighs 414 tons – equal to 75 Asian elephants.
This engine has been developed after two decades of hard work as the technology was denied to India by Russia under pressure from the US.