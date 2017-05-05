ISRO successfully launches South Asia communication Satellite

Sriharikota: ISRO’s GSLV-F09, carrying the GSAT-9 or the South Asia Satellite, was launched successfully at 4.57 on Friday evening from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, carrying a 450-crore communications satellite that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted to South Asian neighbours.

I congratulate the team of scientists who worked hard for the successful launch of South Asia Satellite. We are very proud of them. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2017

The 2,230-kg satellite – it weighs as much as four full grown elephants – will provide telecommunication links between India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Pakistan has opted out of the project.

The satellite will help the countries communicate better during disasters and could help establish a hotline between them. It will also help in telemedicine and education.

The South Asia Satellite, which uses a new propulsion system, was built over three years. Its mission life is 12 years. The GSLV rocket that launched it weighs 414 kg and is 50 meters tall. This is the GSLV’s 11th flight.