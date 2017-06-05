ISRO successfully launches heaviest rocket GSLV Mark III

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday successfully launched its most powerful rocket, GSLV Mark III nicknamed ‘Fatboy’, by firing a high thrust indigenous cryogenic engine in the first developmental flight and placed the country’s heaviest satellite in orbit.

With the launch, ISRO has demonstrated its mastery in developing a cryogenic engine, a technology denied to it years ago. The launch proves the homegrown launch vehicle’s capability of hurling up to four tonne payload into higher orbits.

It has also laid a strong foundation for its ambitious future projects, including Chandraayan-II and a manned mission, besides venturing into the global heavy payload market.

GSLV Mk III-D1 carrying communication satellite GSAT-19 lifted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5.28pm. Around 16 minutes after takeoff, the vehicle placed the satellite in the geosynchronous transfer orbit.

GSAT-19 satellite with a lift-off mass of 3136 kg is the communication satellite of India, configured around the ISRO’s standard I-3K bus.

PM Modi congratulates ISRO on the successful launch.

Congratulations to the dedicated scientists of ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

The GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to the next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability. The nation is proud! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

GSAT-19 also features certain advanced spacecraft technologies including miniaturised heat pipe, fibre optic gyro, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, Ku-band TTC transponder, as well an indigenous Lithium-ion Battery.