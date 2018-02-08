ISRO sets up 473 Village Resource Centres for rural development through satellite technology

New Delhi: To demonstrate the potential of satellite technology for development of rural areas, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) established Village Resource Centres (VRCs) on a pilot scale, in association with selected NGOs, Trusts and State Government Departments.
VRCs have provided various space technology enabled services such as tele-healthcare, tele-education, natural resources information, advisories related to agriculture, career guidance to rural students, skill development and vocational training etc.
About Rs 18 crores was spent for establishing 473 VRCs.
This was stated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.