ISRO satellite to help coastal security to thwart possible terror attacks

New Delhi: To aid coastal security to thwart possible terror attacks, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provides 1,000 transponders by March next year.

Transponder (a device for receiving a radio signal and automatically transmitting a different signal) will soon monitor suspicious vessels and boats venturing into seas as part of the fortification of the country’s coastal security.

India has strengthened the coastal security after the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai which claimed 166 lives. Ten terrorists reached the metropolis from Pakistan sailing through the Arabian Sea.

So far, 19.74 lakh fishermen have enrolled for biometric identity cards and of whom, 18.60 lakhs have been issued identity cards.

For monitoring of boats, automatic identification system would be installed in all boats above 20 metres, while colour coding of boats was being undertaken by coastal states and Union Territories for easier monitoring in the high seas and on the International Maritime Boundary Line, sources said.

India has a coastline of 7,516 km running through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.