ISRO recalls GSAT 11, no launch date announced yet

Bengaluru: The Indian space agency has recalled its communication satellite GSAT-11 from Arianespace’s rocket port in Kourou in French Guiana, said Arianespace.

“Due to additional technical checks with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) GSAT-11 satellite, to be conducted from the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) located in Bengaluru, the Ariane 5 launch initially planned for May 25, VA243, has been postponed,” Arianespace said on Wednesday.

The GSAT-11 was planned to be launched mid May. The satellite had reached Arianespace’s rocket port in March. GSAT 11 was one of ISRO’s major launches for the calendar year and the 5,870 kg satellite is designed to provide 12 Gbp of capacity. The satellite had reached Kourou on March 28 ahead of the launch along with Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 satellites. Arianespace said that as a result of the reshuffle, the other two satellites would be accomodated with a new co-passenger.

The recall comes barely a few weeks after the ISRO lost its link with the GSAT 6A, launched on 29 March from Sriharikota. Just a few days later, the ISRO succesfully launched the IRNSS 1I, a part of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) constellation, called NavIC.